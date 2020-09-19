Overview

Dr. Ghazala Azam, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Liaquat University Of Medical and Health Sciences. and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn.



Dr. Azam works at Advanced OB-GYN of Dearborn, PC in Dearborn, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids, Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum and Cervical Polyps along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.