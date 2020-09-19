Dr. Ghazala Azam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Azam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ghazala Azam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ghazala Azam, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Liaquat University Of Medical and Health Sciences. and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn.
Dr. Azam works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced OB-GYN of Dearborn, PC2421 Monroe St Ste 201, Dearborn, MI 48124 Directions (313) 447-0511Monday9:00am - 3:00pmThursday9:00am - 3:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- Principal Life
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Azam?
Dr. Azam is an amazing doctor. I feel very welcomed with her and her staff they are all very nice and caring....
About Dr. Ghazala Azam, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Hindi and Urdu
- 1497949812
Education & Certifications
- Minimal Invasive Surgery From Kk Womens & Children Hospital, Singapor
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
- Liaquat University Of Medical and Health Sciences.
- University Of Sindh
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Azam has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Azam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Azam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Azam works at
Dr. Azam has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids, Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum and Cervical Polyps, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Azam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Azam speaks Arabic, Hindi and Urdu.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Azam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Azam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Azam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Azam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.