Dr. Ghayyur Qureshi, MD

Pulmonary Disease
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ghayyur Qureshi, MD is a Pulmonologist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Of Folsom and Woodland Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Qureshi works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Carmichael, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    6555 Coyle Ave Ste 215, Carmichael, CA 95608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Lung Diffusion Capacity Test Chevron Icon
Respirator Fit Evaluations Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endobronchial Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Bronchoprovocation Test Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
About Dr. Ghayyur Qureshi, MD

  • Pulmonary Disease
  • 28 years of experience
  • English, Urdu
  • Male
  • 1992797609
Education & Certifications

  • Graduate Hospital
  • Med Coll Penn Hosp
  • Med Coll Penn Hosp
  • HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
  • Critical Care Medicine
Hospital Affiliations

  • Mercy San Juan Medical Center
  • Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
  • Woodland Memorial Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ghayyur Qureshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Qureshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Qureshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Qureshi works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Carmichael, CA. View the full address on Dr. Qureshi’s profile.

Dr. Qureshi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Qureshi.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Qureshi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Qureshi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

