Overview

Dr. Ghayas Habach, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Sylacauga, AL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Citizens Baptist Medical Center and Coosa Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Habach works at Merit Health Care in Sylacauga, AL with other offices in Talladega, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Nausea, Anemia and Hypercalcemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.