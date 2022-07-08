Overview

Dr. Ghassan Tooma, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Corona, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Corona Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Tooma works at Corona Temecula Ortho Assocs in Corona, CA with other offices in Murrieta, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.