Dr. Ghassan Safadi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ghassan Safadi, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Tiffin, OH. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Jordan / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Fulton County Health Center, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center, Mercy Health - Tiffin Hospital and Wood County Hospital.
Dr. Safadi works at
Locations
-
1
Allergy Clinic Ohio (Tiffin Office)3101 W US Highway 224 Ste A, Tiffin, OH 44883 Directions (419) 443-1733Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Dr. Safadi & Associates, Inc.750 W High St Ste 210, Lima, OH 45801 Directions (419) 225-7285Monday9:00am - 4:45pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:45pm
-
3
Allergy Clinic Ohio (Perrysburg Office)900 W South Boundary St, Perrysburg, OH 43551 Directions (419) 843-7780Monday12:00pm - 4:45pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Dr. Safadi & Associates, Inc.7640 Sylvania Ave Ste J, Sylvania, OH 43560 Directions (419) 843-7780Monday7:45am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 3:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
5
Allergy Clinic Ohio (Bowling Green Office)960 W Wooster St, Bowling Green, OH 43402 Directions (419) 843-7780Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:45am - 2:30pm
-
6
Allergy Clinic Ohio (Findlay Office)1818 Chapel Dr Ste A, Findlay, OH 45840 Directions (419) 427-2900
-
7
Allergy Clinic Ohio (Wauseon)725 S Shoop Ave # 2, Wauseon, OH 43567 Directions (419) 843-7780
- 8 605 3rd Ave Ste 3, Fremont, OH 43420 Directions (419) 333-4000
-
9
Dr. Safadi & Associates, Inc.1018 Ralston Ave Ste 102, Defiance, OH 43512 Directions (419) 990-1170Thursday8:00am - 4:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Fulton County Health Center
- Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center
- Mercy Health - Tiffin Hospital
- Wood County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Had a great experience! Staff was extremely knowledgeable and very professional!
About Dr. Ghassan Safadi, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1003813205
Education & Certifications
- Cleve Clin Fdn
- University of Jordan / Faculty of Medicine
