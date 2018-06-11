Overview

Dr. Ghassan Safadi, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Tiffin, OH. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Jordan / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Fulton County Health Center, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center, Mercy Health - Tiffin Hospital and Wood County Hospital.



Dr. Safadi works at Dr. Safadi & Associates, Inc. in Tiffin, OH with other offices in Lima, OH, Perrysburg, OH, Sylvania, OH, Bowling Green, OH, Findlay, OH, Wauseon, OH, Fremont, OH and Defiance, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.