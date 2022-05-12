Dr. Ghassan Noureddine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Noureddine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ghassan Noureddine, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ghassan Noureddine, MD is a Pulmonologist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with Baylor College Of Medicine|John Hopkins University/Asthma-Allergy Center
Dr. Noureddine works at
Locations
-
1
Ghassan Noureddine, MD6550 Fannin St Ste 2339, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (832) 307-2165Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Noureddine?
I had a medical emergency in 2017, ever since then I have been diagnosed with COPD as well as my adult on set asthma. After 2 visits with this Doctor he told me that my issue was asthma related and he saw no evidence of COPD, he changed my daily inhaler and life has become more breathabl. Love this Doctor. Office staff is supportive and helpful.
About Dr. Ghassan Noureddine, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1770596736
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine|John Hopkins University/Asthma-Allergy Center
- Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Noureddine has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Noureddine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Noureddine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Noureddine works at
Dr. Noureddine has seen patients for Pneumonia, Sleep Apnea and Cough, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Noureddine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Noureddine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Noureddine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Noureddine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Noureddine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.