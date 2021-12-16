See All Anesthesiologists in Spokane, WA
Dr. Ghassan Nemri, MD

Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
4 (14)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ghassan Nemri, MD is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Pain Medicine Anesthesiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from MINSKIJ MEDICAL INSTITUTE.

Dr. Nemri works at Selkirk Interventional Pain Physicians in Spokane, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwest Spine and Pain Medicine
    5901 N Lidgerwood St Ste 218, Spokane, WA 99208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 464-6208
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthropathy of Spinal Facet Joint
Cervical Epidural Steroid Injection
Cervical Medial Branch Neurotomy
Arthropathy of Spinal Facet Joint
Cervical Epidural Steroid Injection
Cervical Medial Branch Neurotomy

Treatment frequency



Arthropathy of Spinal Facet Joint Chevron Icon
Cervical Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Medial Branch Neurotomy Chevron Icon
Chronic Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Discogenic Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fluoroscopic-Guided Hip Injection Chevron Icon
Ganglion Impar Block Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intercostal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Knee Injection Chevron Icon
Lumbar Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Lumbar Medial Branch Block Chevron Icon
Lumbar Medial Branch Radiofrequency Neurotomy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Sympathetic Block Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Block Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sciatica
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Thoracic Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Thoracic Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 16, 2021
    I have a different perspective as I am NOT a client of Dr. Nemri. however my mom Cindy is. I am her 42 year old son. She cares for me as I am disabled. For years, I watched my mom suffer with pain caused by the rare condition she has. It was like noone cared, noone listened and more important ~ it was like other Drs, didn't believe her. Then she met this guy! She has been with Dr Nemri for about 4 years now. I have my mom back... I have learned that chronic pain, ruins the quality of life. People don't realize that when someone you love is in pain, it effects others too. Thank You, Dr. Nemri and your staff too. (Mom talks about how wonderful they are).
    Nathan Tracy — Dec 16, 2021
    About Dr. Ghassan Nemri, MD

    • Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
    • 43 years of experience
    • English, Arabic
    • 1952334195
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Pain Management, Cook County Hospital, Chicago, Il
    Residency
    • Anesthesiology, Cook County Hospital, Chicago, Il
    Internship
    • St Michael's Medical Center, Newark, Nj
    Medical Education
    • MINSKIJ MEDICAL INSTITUTE
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
