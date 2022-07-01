Dr. Ghassan Khayyat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khayyat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ghassan Khayyat, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ghassan Khayyat, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fairlawn, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center.
Radiology and Imaging Services Inc.762 S Cleveland Massillon Rd, Fairlawn, OH 44333 Directions (330) 665-4100
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron General Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Required emergency surgery due to ongoing brain bleed. Dr. Khayyat was very impressive in his surgical ability as well as his follow-up care. I would undoubtedly return to him should I require future care.
- Neurosurgery
- 53 years of experience
- English
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Khayyat has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khayyat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khayyat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khayyat has seen patients for Meningiomas, Secondary Malignancies and Stereotactic Radiosurgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khayyat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Khayyat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khayyat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khayyat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khayyat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.