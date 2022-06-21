Dr. Kazmouz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghassan Kazmouz, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ghassan Kazmouz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center, Eisenhower Medical Center and Hi-desert Medical Center.
Dr. Kazmouz works at
Abdallah Victor Kubbehm.d. A Professional Corporation1180 N Indian Canyon Dr Ste W304, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Directions (760) 322-9562Monday8:00am - 5:15pmTuesday8:00am - 5:15pmWednesday8:00am - 5:15pmThursday8:00am - 5:15pmFriday8:00am - 5:15pm
Desert Regional Medical Center1150 N Indian Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Directions (760) 323-6511
- Desert Regional Medical Center
- Eisenhower Medical Center
- Hi-desert Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
My first chemical stress test today and Michael and Danny could not have been nicer. The process itself was uncomfortable, but the fact that I had them to joke with made it a lot less scary. Thanks for all the good camera angles, guys!
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1083787980
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Kazmouz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kazmouz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kazmouz works at
Dr. Kazmouz has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kazmouz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kazmouz speaks Arabic.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Kazmouz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kazmouz.
