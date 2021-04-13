Dr. Ghassan Jano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ghassan Jano, MD
Overview
Dr. Ghassan Jano, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Munster, IN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus, St. Catherine Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.
Locations
Premier Oncology Hematology Associates929 Ridge Rd Ste 5, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 736-6676
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
- Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus
- St. Catherine Hospital
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Jano was wonderful on explaining in detail about what treatment I need and why. I feel as though he took the time to understand my concerns and is a straight shooter. Wouldn’t want to deal with anyone else. Office staff and nurses are ??????????
About Dr. Ghassan Jano, MD
- Hematology
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jano has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jano accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jano has seen patients for Anemia and Neutropenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Jano. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jano.
