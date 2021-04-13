Overview

Dr. Ghassan Jano, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Munster, IN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus, St. Catherine Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Jano works at Suniti Medical Corporation in Munster, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Neutropenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.