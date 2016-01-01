Dr. Ghassan Hamady, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamady is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ghassan Hamady, MD
Overview
Dr. Ghassan Hamady, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Amer U Beirut and is affiliated with Palmetto General Hospital.
Dr. Hamady works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gassan T Hamady MD7150 W 20th Ave Ste 406, Hialeah, FL 33016 Directions (305) 820-1050
-
2
Miami Lakes Surgery Center15501 NW 67th Ave Ste 200, Miami Lakes, FL 33014 Directions (305) 820-2900
Hospital Affiliations
- Palmetto General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hamady?
About Dr. Ghassan Hamady, MD
- Urology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1104812080
Education & Certifications
- U Miami Hosps
- Am U Beirut
- Amer U Beirut
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hamady has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hamady accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hamady has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hamady works at
Dr. Hamady has seen patients for Urethral Stricture, TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hamady on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hamady speaks Arabic.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamady. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamady.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamady, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamady appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.