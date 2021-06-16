Overview

Dr. Ghassan Gus Freiha, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Marcos, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos, Methodist Hospital Stone Oak and Resolute Health Hospital.



Dr. Freiha works at Medfirst Primary Care Stagecoach Trail in San Marcos, TX with other offices in New Braunfels, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.