Overview

Dr. Ghassan Fraij, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from University of Oklahoma and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center, Chandler Regional Medical Center, St. Luke's Medical Center and Valleywise Health Medical Center.



Dr. Fraij works at Arizona Cardiovascular Care in Tempe, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.