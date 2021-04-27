Overview

Dr. Ghassan Dalati, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Enterprise, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from C.U. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Flowers Hospital and Medical Center Enterprise.



Dr. Dalati works at Daniel E. Gadzala M.d. in Enterprise, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.