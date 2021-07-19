Dr. Alkoutami has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghassan Alkoutami, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ghassan Alkoutami, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hickory, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Catawba Valley Medical Center and Frye Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Dlp Cardiology Associates LLC2660 TATE BLVD SE, Hickory, NC 28602 Directions (828) 261-0009
Dlp Medical Group LLC Dba Fryecare Cardiology602 Morganton Blvd SW, Lenoir, NC 28645 Directions (828) 754-1919
Frye Regional Medical Center420 N Center St, Hickory, NC 28601 Directions (828) 261-0009
Piedmont Cardiology Assocs-lincolnton1470 E Gaston St Ste 400, Lincolnton, NC 28092 Directions (704) 735-7760
Hospital Affiliations
- Catawba Valley Medical Center
- Frye Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He is an amazing doctor! He knows his stuff and is very assuring.
About Dr. Ghassan Alkoutami, MD
35 years of experience
Education & Certifications
