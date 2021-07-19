Overview

Dr. Ghassan Alkoutami, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hickory, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Catawba Valley Medical Center and Frye Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Alkoutami works at Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory, NC with other offices in Lenoir, NC and Lincolnton, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardiomyopathy and Arrhythmias along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.