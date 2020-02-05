Dr. Ghassan Aldurra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aldurra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ghassan Aldurra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ghassan Aldurra, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hinsdale, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.
Locations
Good Hope Behavioral Health12 Salt Creek Ln Ste 405, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 789-7800
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I can't say enough wonderful things about this man. I have seen him for about 15 years. He has been nothing short of attentive, nurturing, deeply caring, and just a wonderful energy to have in my life. I am not the best patient and he has stuck with me through it all and guided me to a place that I never dreamed I could get to in my life. I would recommend him to anyone needing a little guidance and support in their life.
About Dr. Ghassan Aldurra, MD
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
- University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine
- Psychiatry
