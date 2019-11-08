Overview

Dr. Ghassan Alayli, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Amer U Beirut and is affiliated with Trinity Medical Center East.



Dr. Alayli works at UCLA Health Burbank Rheumatology in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Weirton, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.