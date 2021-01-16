Dr. Ghassan Al-Zaghrini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Al-Zaghrini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ghassan Al-Zaghrini, MD
Dr. Ghassan Al-Zaghrini, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Hillcroft Medical Clinic Association1429 Highway 6 Ste 101, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (713) 781-4600
Dr. Al-Zaghrini is the best! He looked at my EKG and told me I needed to go to the hospital that day! This doctor rescheduled appointments after 1PM in order to take care of my condition. He put in two stints - one artery was 99% blocked, another was 97% blocked. My condition was urgent and he reacted accordingly. This doctor goes over your reports, heart pictures, scans, etc. I can't say enough good things about his outstanding doctor!
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
