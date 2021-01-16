See All Cardiologists in Sugar Land, TX
Dr. Ghassan Al-Zaghrini, MD

Cardiology
4 (14)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ghassan Al-Zaghrini, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Al-Zaghrini works at Florida Medical Clinic - Endocrinology in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Mitral Valve Prolapse, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hillcroft Medical Clinic Association
    1429 Highway 6 Ste 101, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 781-4600

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Kawasaki Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 16, 2021
    Dr. Al-Zaghrini is the best! He looked at my EKG and told me I needed to go to the hospital that day! This doctor rescheduled appointments after 1PM in order to take care of my condition. He put in two stints - one artery was 99% blocked, another was 97% blocked. My condition was urgent and he reacted accordingly. This doctor goes over your reports, heart pictures, scans, etc. I can't say enough good things about his outstanding doctor!
    Craig — Jan 16, 2021
    About Dr. Ghassan Al-Zaghrini, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336193309
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ghassan Al-Zaghrini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Al-Zaghrini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Al-Zaghrini has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Al-Zaghrini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Al-Zaghrini works at Florida Medical Clinic - Endocrinology in Sugar Land, TX. View the full address on Dr. Al-Zaghrini’s profile.

    Dr. Al-Zaghrini has seen patients for Mitral Valve Prolapse, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Al-Zaghrini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Al-Zaghrini. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al-Zaghrini.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Al-Zaghrini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Al-Zaghrini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

