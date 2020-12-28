Overview

Dr. Ghassan Abdallah, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Middleburg Heights, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio and is affiliated with Southwest General Health Center.



Dr. Abdallah works at Southwest Family Physicians in Middleburg Heights, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.