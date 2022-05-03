Dr. Panahi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gharoon Panahi, MD
Dr. Gharoon Panahi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from School of Medicine Tehran University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Gharoon Panahi MD11180 Warner Ave Ste 157, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 825-0891
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Amazing! The best doctor! Takes his time with each patient, explains everything until you understand and finds the best innovative treatments for RA to meet your individual need.
About Dr. Gharoon Panahi, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 52 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1912956053
Education & Certifications
- Emory U Hosp
- Lloyd Noland Hosp
- South Chicago Comm Hosp
- School of Medicine Tehran University of Medical Sciences
- Internal Medicine
