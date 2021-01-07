Overview

Dr. Ghanshyam Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Gadsden, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from VICTORIA UNIVERSITY OF MANCHESTER / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Gadsden Regional Medical Center, Grandview Medical Center and Riverview Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at Advanced Cardiovascular Assoc in Gadsden, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.