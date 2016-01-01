Overview

Dr. Ghanem Sharabi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Warren, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital and Mclaren Macomb.



Dr. Sharabi works at Warren Gastroenterology PC in Warren, MI with other offices in Madison Heights, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.