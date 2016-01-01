Dr. Ghana Kang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ghana Kang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ghana Kang, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from FREIE UNIVERSITY BERLN / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.
Dr. Kang works at
Locations
-
1
Inova Loudoun Hospital44045 Riverside Pkwy Ste 108, Leesburg, VA 20176 Directions (703) 858-8600
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
- Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ghana Kang, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1417260472
Education & Certifications
- FREIE UNIVERSITY BERLN / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
