Overview

Dr. Ghalib Husseini, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Husseini works at Group Health Specialty Center in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

