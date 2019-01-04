Dr. Ghalib Husseini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Husseini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ghalib Husseini, MD
Dr. Ghalib Husseini, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.
Group Health Cooperative Tacoma209 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions
He has operated on my hands 4 times and is a great dr. I teust him completely.
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1750450490
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Dr. Husseini has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Husseini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Husseini. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Husseini.
