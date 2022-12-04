Dr. Ghali Ghali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ghali Ghali, MD
Overview
Dr. Ghali Ghali, MD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Bossier City, LA. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center and Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport.
Dr. Ghali works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
WK Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Institute - Bossier City2400 Hospital Dr Ste 490, Bossier City, LA 71111 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
WK Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Institute - Shreveport2508 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 410, Shreveport, LA 71118 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
- Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ghali?
Really like him. Very personable and knowledgeable. Trust what he says.
About Dr. Ghali Ghali, MD
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1417981739
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghali has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ghali using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ghali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghali works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghali. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghali.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.