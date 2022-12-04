Overview

Dr. Ghali Ghali, MD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Bossier City, LA. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center and Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport.



Dr. Ghali works at WK Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Institute in Bossier City, LA with other offices in Shreveport, LA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

