Dr. Ghaleb Khirfan, MD
Overview
Dr. Ghaleb Khirfan, MD is a Pulmonologist in Grand Rapids, MI. They graduated from JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Dr. Khirfan works at
Locations
SHMG Pulmonary - Lake Drive4100 Lake Dr SE Ste 200, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions
SHMG Pulmonary - Greenville705 S Greenville West Dr, Greenville, MI 48838 Directions
Spectrum Health Reed City Campus225 N State St, Reed City, MI 49677 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very Good
About Dr. Ghaleb Khirfan, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1508241498
Education & Certifications
- JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
