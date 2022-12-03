See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Grand Rapids, MI
Dr. Ghaleb Khirfan, MD

Pulmonary Disease
5 (16)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Ghaleb Khirfan, MD is a Pulmonologist in Grand Rapids, MI. They graduated from JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.

Dr. Khirfan works at SHMG Pulmonary - Lake Drive in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Greenville, MI and Reed City, MI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    SHMG Pulmonary - Lake Drive
    4100 Lake Dr SE Ste 200, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    SHMG Pulmonary - Greenville
    705 S Greenville West Dr, Greenville, MI 48838 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Spectrum Health Reed City Campus
    225 N State St, Reed City, MI 49677 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hyperkalemia
Hyperkalemia

Treatment frequency



Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 16 ratings
Patient Ratings (16)
5 Star
(15)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Ghaleb Khirfan, MD

Specialties
  • Pulmonary Disease
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1508241498
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
Board Certifications
  • Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ghaleb Khirfan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khirfan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Khirfan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Khirfan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

16 patients have reviewed Dr. Khirfan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khirfan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khirfan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khirfan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

