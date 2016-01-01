Dr. Ghaith Ibrahim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ibrahim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ghaith Ibrahim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ghaith Ibrahim, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Warren, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.
Dr. Ibrahim works at
Locations
Pioneer Medical Associates PC27560 HOOVER RD, Warren, MI 48093 Directions (586) 757-6400
Ascension Macomb-oakland Hospital11800 E 12 Mile Rd, Warren, MI 48093 Directions (586) 573-5000
Afd Medical PC15945 19 Mile Rd Ste 100, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Directions (586) 286-8677
Ascension Medical Group Center for Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgery11900 E 12 Mile Rd, Warren, MI 48093 Directions (586) 573-5890
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ghaith Ibrahim, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1932113438
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Ibrahim has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ibrahim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ibrahim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ibrahim has seen patients for Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ibrahim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ibrahim speaks Arabic.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ibrahim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ibrahim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ibrahim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ibrahim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.