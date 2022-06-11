See All Neurosurgeons in Cleveland, OH
Dr. Ghaith Habboub, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ghaith Habboub, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Habboub works at Fairview Hospital in Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cleveland Clinic Foundation Fairview Hospital
    18101 Lorain Ave, Cleveland, OH 44111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (833) 989-2044
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • Cleveland Clinic

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Myelopathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Ohio Health Choice
    • Paramount
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 11, 2022
    I highly recommend anyone with spondylolisthesis to have Dr. G. Habboub as there neurosurgeon. It has been several months since my surgery. I have waited to comment until I have healed enough to give an accurate review. On my initial video conference call with Dr Habboub I felt very comfortable with his comments about my condition. He was very straightforward and professional with his opinion of what was happening to my body and answered all of my questions. When we finally met in person before the surgery he explained the procedure thoroughly and set my mind at ease. Currently I am pain free and living a normal life. For all of the follow up conference calls he was always on time and interested in how I was healing. I feel I made a great choice in having him as my neurosurgeon.
    Walt C. — Jun 11, 2022
    About Dr. Ghaith Habboub, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 11 years of experience
    • English
    • 1740548650
    • UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ghaith Habboub, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Habboub is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Habboub has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Habboub works at Fairview Hospital in Cleveland, OH. View the full address on Dr. Habboub’s profile.

    Dr. Habboub has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Habboub.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Habboub, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Habboub appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

