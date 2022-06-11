Overview

Dr. Ghaith Habboub, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Habboub works at Fairview Hospital in Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.