Dr. Abu-Zeinah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghaith Abu-Zeinah, MD
Overview
Dr. Ghaith Abu-Zeinah, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Abu-Zeinah works at
Locations
Weill Cornell Imaging at NewYork-Presbyterian520 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ghaith Abu-Zeinah, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1174962146
Education & Certifications
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abu-Zeinah works at
Dr. Abu-Zeinah has seen patients for Polycythemia Rubra Vera, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abu-Zeinah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
