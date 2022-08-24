Dr. Ghadir Salame, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salame is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ghadir Salame, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ghadir Salame, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Locations
Nyu Langone Ambulatory Care Bay Ridge6740 4th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (929) 455-2700
Allan J Jacobs MD14601 45th Ave Ste 203, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions (718) 670-5792
Medisys - Women's Health13303 Jamaica Ave, Richmond Hill, NY 11418 Directions (718) 291-3276
Women's Health Center Ext Clinic110 Wyckoff Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237 Directions (718) 486-4155
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Salame is extremely helpful and friendly and so was his staff. A week ago, I had a hysterectomy and luckily it went very well. He has a very steady hand and I can recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Ghadir Salame, MD
- Oncology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1144517921
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salame has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salame accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salame has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salame has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salame on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Salame. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salame.
