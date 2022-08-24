Overview

Dr. Ghadir Salame, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Salame works at Dr. Vijay John Mani in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Flushing, NY and Richmond Hill, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.