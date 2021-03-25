Overview

Dr. Ghada Orkubi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Gaithersburg, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Alexandria U and is affiliated with Medstar Montgomery Medical Center.



Dr. Orkubi works at Maryland Eye Institute in Gaithersburg, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.