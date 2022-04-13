Dr. Ghada Elshimy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elshimy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ghada Elshimy, MD
Overview
Dr. Ghada Elshimy, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Augusta, GA. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Dr. Elshimy works at
Locations
-
1
Augusta University Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Elshimy?
There is no doctor that cares as much, and that puts their heart and soul into this as much as Dr. Elshimy. You will never find a better endocrinologist.
About Dr. Ghada Elshimy, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- Female
- 1629453428
Education & Certifications
- AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elshimy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Elshimy using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Elshimy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elshimy works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Elshimy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elshimy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elshimy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elshimy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.