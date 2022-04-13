See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Augusta, GA
Dr. Ghada Elshimy, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Ghada Elshimy, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Augusta, GA. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.

Dr. Elshimy works at Champaign Dental Group in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Augusta University Medical Center
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Dexamethasone Suppression Test

ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.6
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Apr 13, 2022
There is no doctor that cares as much, and that puts their heart and soul into this as much as Dr. Elshimy. You will never find a better endocrinologist.
Molly fox — Apr 13, 2022
About Dr. Ghada Elshimy, MD

Specialties
  • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1629453428
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Board Certifications
  • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations

  • Augusta University Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ghada Elshimy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elshimy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Elshimy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Elshimy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Elshimy works at Champaign Dental Group in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Elshimy’s profile.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Elshimy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elshimy.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elshimy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elshimy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

