Dr. Gevork Geshgian, DO
Overview
Dr. Gevork Geshgian, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA.
Locations
Reliant Immediate Care Medical Group Inc814 Francisco St, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Directions (310) 491-7070
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
One of the most professional yet chill DO’s I’ve come across! He talks you through everything and makes sure to communicate with you!
About Dr. Gevork Geshgian, DO
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1447730627
Frequently Asked Questions
