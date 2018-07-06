See All Ophthalmologists in San Diego, CA
Ophthalmology
4 (11)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Geva Mannor, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They completed their fellowship with Inst Of Oph/U London|Yale University

Dr. Mannor works at Scripps Clinic Rancho Bernardo in San Diego, CA with other offices in La Jolla, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Blocked Tear Duct, Eyelid Surgery and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Scripps Clinic Rancho Bernardo
    15004 Innovation Dr, San Diego, CA 92128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 605-7186
    Sav-on Drugs #9107
    10710 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 554-9088
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Scripps Green Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Canthoplasty and Canthopexy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Jul 06, 2018
    Awesome bedside care. Great follow up. Highly recommend for eye care needs.
    Leah Holderroberts in RAMONA, CA — Jul 06, 2018
    About Dr. Geva Mannor, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1730140849
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Inst Of Oph/U London|Yale University
    Residency
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    Internship
    • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Geva Mannor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mannor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mannor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mannor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mannor has seen patients for Blocked Tear Duct, Eyelid Surgery and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mannor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mannor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mannor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mannor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mannor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

