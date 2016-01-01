See All Cardiologists in Staten Island, NY
Dr. Geurys Rojas Marte, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. 

Dr. Rojas Marte works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology at Seaview Avenue, Suite 300 in Staten Island, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology at Seaview Avenue, Suite 300
    501 Seaview Ave, Staten Island, NY 10305 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 540-4344

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Staten Island University Hospital

Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Flu Shot Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon

About Dr. Geurys Rojas Marte, MD

  • Cardiology
  • English
  • 1710234547
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  • Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Geurys Rojas Marte, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rojas Marte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Rojas Marte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Rojas Marte works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology at Seaview Avenue, Suite 300 in Staten Island, NY. View the full address on Dr. Rojas Marte’s profile.

Dr. Rojas Marte has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rojas Marte.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rojas Marte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rojas Marte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

