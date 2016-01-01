Dr. Getinet Ayalew, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ayalew is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Getinet Ayalew, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Bridgeton, MO. They graduated from Gondar College of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis.
SSM Health DePaul Hospital12277 De Paul Dr Ste 100, Bridgeton, MO 63044 Directions (314) 209-5142Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Hematology
- English, Amharic
- 1326235797
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Downstate
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
- Gondar College of Medical Sciences
- Hematology
Dr. Ayalew has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ayalew accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ayalew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ayalew speaks Amharic.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ayalew. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ayalew.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ayalew, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ayalew appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.