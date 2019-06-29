Dr. Gesina Keating, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keating is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gesina Keating, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Gesina Keating, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from MAYO CLINIC and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Rochester - Cancer200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 405-0046
We went to our local Children's Hospital and left having more questions then answers. Dr. Keating sat with us and explained everything to us in a way that both us as parents, and also my 13 year old daughter could understand. We traveled about 4 hours to meet with her and is was so worth it.
About Dr. Gesina Keating, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1326100363
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn|Vanderbilt University Med Center
- MAYO CLINIC
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
