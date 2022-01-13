Dr. Florek has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gery Florek, MD
Overview
Dr. Gery Florek, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.
Dr. Florek works at
Locations
Gery K Florek MD PA1401 Centerville Rd Ste 506, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 878-9892
Hospital Affiliations
- Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am sad to see Dr. Florek retire. He is the only doctor since my 20’s that has had any kind of handle on my migraines and I am now 60. I even continued to see him after I moved away from Tallahassee, that is how much faith I have in him as a doctor. He is the only doctor that has looked at the whole picture and asked about other changes that have happened to ascertain what else could be affecting my migraine situation. I truly will miss him. Thank you for your care.
About Dr. Gery Florek, MD
- Neurology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1205919677
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Florek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Florek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Florek has seen patients for Tension Headache, Headache and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Florek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Florek. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Florek.
