Overview

Dr. Geru Wu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cypress, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Xian Jiaotong University, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.



Dr. Wu works at Cardiovascular and Heart Rhythm Associates in Cypress, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Chest Pain and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.