Overview

Dr. Gerti Tashko, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Obesity Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED.



Dr. Tashko works at GT Health, LLC in Rockville, MD with other offices in York, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Vitamin D Deficiency and Growth Hormone Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.