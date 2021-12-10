Dr. Gerta Janss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Janss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerta Janss, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gerta Janss, MD is a Dermatologist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Northwestern Medicine Glenview - Dermatology2701 Patriot Blvd, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 535-7664
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She is a very good clinician and very personable. I trust her judgment call on treating suspicious changes on my skin. She recommended surgery for basal cells carcinoma on my face and it saved me from facing a potentially more serious condition and also living with a disfiguring scar. The staff has also been very kind and the rooms are always very clean.
About Dr. Gerta Janss, MD
- Dermatology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois Hospital and Health System
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Univ of IL Coll of Med
Dr. Janss has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Janss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Janss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Janss has seen patients for Shingles, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Birthmark, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Janss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Janss speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Janss. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Janss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Janss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Janss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.