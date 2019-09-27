Dr. Gerson Florez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Florez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerson Florez, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Gerson Florez, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Saint Clair Hospital.
Dr. Florez works at
-
1
St. Clair Memorial Hospital1000 Bower Hill Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15243 Directions (412) 942-7262
-
2
St. Clair Health3928 Washington Rd Ste 270, Canonsburg, PA 15317 Directions (412) 942-6300
-
3
Mt. Lebanon office1082 Bower Hill Rd Ste 100, Pittsburgh, PA 15243 Directions (412) 942-7262
-
4
Bragdon-stofman Plastic Surgery Group PC1050 Bower Hill Rd Ste 105, Pittsburgh, PA 15243 Directions (412) 942-7262
-
5
The Orthopedic Group1633 Route 51 Ste 200, Jefferson Hills, PA 15025 Directions (412) 384-2240
-
6
The Orthopedic Group100 Stoops Dr Ste 200, Monongahela, PA 15063 Directions (724) 483-3228
-
7
The Orthopedic Group800 Plaza Dr Ste 240, Rostraver Township, PA 15012 Directions (724) 379-5930
- Saint Clair Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
It’s been 5 years since doc did my bicep tendon surgery! Followed his instructions and everything is great! He was kind, very professional and I’d recommend him to anybody needing his expertise! Just a all around outstanding doctor and human! I’ve recently injured my arm and doc is not in the same group that he was before but a little search and I found him again and will be seeing him soon! Don’t delay call him and get yourselves checked out by a outstanding doctor!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1205097896
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
- The College of William and Mary
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Florez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Florez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Florez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Florez has seen patients for Limb Pain, and more.
Dr. Florez speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Florez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Florez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Florez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.