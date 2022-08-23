Dr. Perry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gershon Perry, MD
Overview
Dr. Gershon Perry, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Technion Israel Institute of Technology and is affiliated with Erlanger Bledsoe Hospital and Erlinger Baroness Hospital.
Locations
Arrhythmia and Cardiology of Chattanooga979 E 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Directions (423) 778-7156
Hospital Affiliations
- Erlanger Bledsoe Hospital
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to dr, Perry for about 30 or35 years.. He has always taken good care of me. When I first started seeing Dr. Perry I was having arrhythmia and he did ablation, I think I was in my 40’s, I’m now 74 and he just put a pacemaker in. I would not trust my heart to anyone else.
About Dr. Gershon Perry, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1457325730
Education & Certifications
- Western Pennsylvania Hospital
- Technion Israel Institute of Technology
Dr. Perry works at
