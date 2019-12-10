Overview

Dr. Gerry Rubin, MD is a Hematology Specialist in West Islip, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Rubin works at New York Cancer & Blood Specialists in West Islip, NY with other offices in Bay Shore, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin B Deficiency, Anemia and Hemophilia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.