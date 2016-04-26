Overview

Dr. Gerry Phillips, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Springhill Medical Center and Washington County Hospital.



Dr. Phillips works at Cardiology Associates Of Mobile in Mobile, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.