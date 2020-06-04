Dr. Hash has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gerry Hash, DPM
Overview
Dr. Gerry Hash, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bloomington, IN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY-PURDUE UNIVERSITY / INDIANAPOLIS and is affiliated with Iu Health Bloomington Hospital.
Dr. Hash works at
Locations
-
1
Bloomington Endoscopy Center LLC550 S Landmark Ave, Bloomington, IN 47403 Directions (812) 339-2446
-
2
Indiana University Health Southern Indiana Physicians Inc583 S Clarizz Blvd, Bloomington, IN 47401 Directions (812) 339-2446
Hospital Affiliations
- Iu Health Bloomington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hash?
Dr Hash has been my husband and my foot doctor for several years. We both love him as our doctor. He spends time explaining things and answers all of our questions. His staff are also superb! Highly recommend his services.
About Dr. Gerry Hash, DPM
- Podiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1053393355
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY-PURDUE UNIVERSITY / INDIANAPOLIS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hash accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hash works at
Dr. Hash has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hash on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hash. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hash.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hash, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hash appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.