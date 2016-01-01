Dr. Gerrit Kimmey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kimmey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerrit Kimmey, MD
Dr. Gerrit Kimmey, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with St. Mary's Medical Center.
Ultimate Health Services Inc.5170 US Route 60, Huntington, WV 25705 Directions (304) 528-4645Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:45pm
- St. Mary's Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Medical Oncology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Kimmey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kimmey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kimmey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kimmey has seen patients for Anemia, Breast Cancer and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kimmey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kimmey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kimmey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kimmey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kimmey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.