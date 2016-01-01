Dr. Co has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gerrie Co, MD
Overview
Dr. Gerrie Co, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Manalapan, NJ. They graduated from R Magsaysay Mem Med Center University Of The East College Med Quezon City.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 210 Bridge Plaza Dr Ste 225, Manalapan, NJ 07726 Directions (732) 617-7400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gerrie Co, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1174617492
Education & Certifications
- Ny Med College
- R Magsaysay Mem Med Center University Of The East College Med Quezon City
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Co accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Co has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Co. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Co.
