Dr. Geronimo Sahagun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sahagun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Geronimo Sahagun, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Geronimo Sahagun, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from Roy and Lucille Carver College of Medicine - University of Iowa and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital, Mat-su Regional Medical Center and Providence Alaska Medical Center.
Dr. Sahagun works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Internal Medicine Associates, LLC2841 Debarr Rd Ste 50, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 931-5111
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Mat-su Regional Medical Center
- Providence Alaska Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sahagun?
Dr. Sahagun has been there for me for decades. He is always intent on my well-being, and explains everything to me in the complete detail I appreciate. He is straightforward regarding his treatment recommendations, and somehow always manages to be kind in the process. He makes himself more accessible to his patients than any doctor I have ever known - and I am 80 so have known a lot! He even provided life-saving guidance to my daughter who loves overseas when she was struggling to find the best treatment for a difficult cancer. It is no exaggeration to say he saved her life - long distance. I cannot recommend Dr. Sahagun highly enough.
About Dr. Geronimo Sahagun, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1043292865
Education & Certifications
- OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
- OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
- OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
- Roy and Lucille Carver College of Medicine - University of Iowa
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sahagun has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sahagun accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sahagun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sahagun works at
Dr. Sahagun has seen patients for Viral Hepatitis, Hepatitis C and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sahagun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sahagun speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Sahagun. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sahagun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sahagun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sahagun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.