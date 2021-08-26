Overview

Dr. Geronimo Rodriguez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with California Hospital Medical Center, East Los Angeles Doctors Hospital, Huntington Hospital and Monterey Park Hospital.



Dr. Rodriguez works at Hernia Center of Southern California in Pasadena, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Polyps and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.