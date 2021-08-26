See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Pasadena, CA
Dr. Geronimo Rodriguez, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (11)
Call for new patient details
45 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Geronimo Rodriguez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with California Hospital Medical Center, East Los Angeles Doctors Hospital, Huntington Hospital and Monterey Park Hospital.

Dr. Rodriguez works at Hernia Center of Southern California in Pasadena, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Polyps and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    The Obstetrics & Gynecology Pasadena Center
    31 W Bellevue Dr, Pasadena, CA 91105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 577-8138
    Victor M Pedroza MD
    2705 Whittier Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90023 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 577-8138

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • California Hospital Medical Center
  • East Los Angeles Doctors Hospital
  • Huntington Hospital
  • Monterey Park Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 26, 2021
    Definitely yes, yes, yes, I recommend Dr. Geronimo G. Rodriguez, I've seeing him for over 29 years, I trust him over any Gynecologist, when I went to see him for the first time, the first thing he told me, I will do a blood test to see what's going on, and after that we will see what's next, and sure enough, and he told me my last resource will be the surgery, when a previous Gynecologist wanted to do a surgery with out doing a blood test, (Insurance money)obviously my health was not his priority is only the $$$$$$, but Dr. Rodriguez' work ethic is totally different from the rest. His priority is the Health of his patients. Dr. Rodriguez has delivered my 2 kids (my daughter 27 yrs. and my Son 24 yrs., I trust him and I like him a lot . I travel from Riverside all the way to Pasadena to see him. :}
    Mrs. Alvarado — Aug 26, 2021
    About Dr. Geronimo Rodriguez, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 45 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1508936675
    Education & Certifications

    • Ca Hospital Med Center
    • CA Hosp Med Ctr/USC
    • Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rodriguez has seen patients for Cervical Polyps and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodriguez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodriguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodriguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.