Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Geronimo Rodriguez, MD
Overview
Dr. Geronimo Rodriguez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with California Hospital Medical Center, East Los Angeles Doctors Hospital, Huntington Hospital and Monterey Park Hospital.
Dr. Rodriguez works at
Locations
The Obstetrics & Gynecology Pasadena Center31 W Bellevue Dr, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 577-8138
Victor M Pedroza MD2705 Whittier Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90023 Directions (626) 577-8138
Hospital Affiliations
- California Hospital Medical Center
- East Los Angeles Doctors Hospital
- Huntington Hospital
- Monterey Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Definitely yes, yes, yes, I recommend Dr. Geronimo G. Rodriguez, I've seeing him for over 29 years, I trust him over any Gynecologist, when I went to see him for the first time, the first thing he told me, I will do a blood test to see what's going on, and after that we will see what's next, and sure enough, and he told me my last resource will be the surgery, when a previous Gynecologist wanted to do a surgery with out doing a blood test, (Insurance money)obviously my health was not his priority is only the $$$$$$, but Dr. Rodriguez' work ethic is totally different from the rest. His priority is the Health of his patients. Dr. Rodriguez has delivered my 2 kids (my daughter 27 yrs. and my Son 24 yrs., I trust him and I like him a lot . I travel from Riverside all the way to Pasadena to see him. :}
About Dr. Geronimo Rodriguez, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Ca Hospital Med Center
- CA Hosp Med Ctr/USC
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodriguez accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodriguez works at
Dr. Rodriguez has seen patients for Cervical Polyps and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodriguez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rodriguez speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.
